WATCH: Rep. Sewell, other lawmakers urge Senate to pass ‘Heroes Act’ without delay

Representatives Terri Sewell (AL-07), GK Butterfield (NC-01) David Price (NC-04), Cedric Richmond (LA-02) and Alma Adams are calling on the Senate to take up the Heroes Act, which the House passed last week.

The Heroes Act supports health care workers, police, fire, transportation, EMS, teachers and other vital workers by making sure state, local, territorial and tribal governments have the funds they need to pay these workers. If the Senate refuses to act, these workers could be at risk of losing their jobs.

But, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – who blocked such aid in the last aid package – recently said he believes states should be forced to file bankruptcy instead, potentially putting the paychecks of frontline public service workers at risk.

The Heroes Act also includes additional direct payments of up to $6,000 for families who are struggling, invests in the testing needed to reopen our economy safely, and more.



