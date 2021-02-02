 

 

WATCH SOON: Gov. Ivey delivers 2021 State of the State Address

Gov. Kay Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will deliver her 2021 State of the State Address Tuesday evening, coinciding with the start of the state legislative session.

This will be a vastly different State of the State Address due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Senate nor the House will be present for the address, which Ivey will deliver remotely.

She will likely discuss the pandemic and the state’s ability to administer the vaccine to residents. The governor is also expected to comment on Monday’s signing of lease agreements for two new mega prisons in the state.

Some of the bills the 2021 Legislature will focus on include potentially legalizing medical marijuana and requiring schools to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” before all sporting events and at least once during the school day. More pre-filled bills can be found here.

State senators will respond to the governor’s address at 7:30 p.m. CBS 42’s Andrea Lindenberg will have an exclusive interview with Gov. Ivey on the CBS 42 Morning News.

The 2021 State of the State Address will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the video player above.

