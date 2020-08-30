Two officers shot in south St. Louis, suspect barricaded inside home

by: Monica Ryan

ST. LOUIS – Two police officers were shot in the South Grand neighborhood Saturday just before 6:00 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at a shots fired call, the suspect opened fire on them. The incident happened one block south of Tower Grove Park in the 3700 block of Hartford Street.

Both officers have been taken to the hospital. Police Chief John Hayden Jr. said one officer was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the head. Both officers are about 29 years old. The one shot in the head is “very critically injured.”

The suspect is barricaded inside of a home in the area. Multiple streets are blocked off. Hayden said the suspect forced a couple out of their home at gunpoint. He is currently inside the home as of 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

