WATCH: UAB Dr. Marrazzo to provide updates on the current state of COVID-19

Top Stories

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, UAB will host an update on the current state of COVID-19 with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

Marrazzo will be discussing concerns about the upcoming Labor Day weekend and how people in our community can keep healthy and safe, as well as can comment on:

  • The status of COVID-19
  • What spread and case rates look like in Alabama currently
  • Updates on clinical trials 

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 72°
Clear
Clear 10% 94° 72°

Friday

97° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Sunday

89° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 69°

Monday

91° / 71°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 71°

Tuesday

90° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 90° 72°

Wednesday

89° / 72°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

88°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

94°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories