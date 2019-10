This photo was provided by Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion Chief Bryan Watson

This was not your normal pedestrian.

A 9-foot alligator was found walking the street along First Avenue near 18th Street about 2:30 Friday morning. It was between the TSYS campus and Chase Homes.

The gator was apprehended by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and will be relocated, Columbus Fire and EMS Batallion Chief Bryan Watson tells News 3.

“There are a ton of them down on the river,” Watson said. “This is the first one I have seen come into the city.”