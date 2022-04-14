The forecast will cool tonight and will be quite pleasant for the start of the weekend. Friday will be sunny and warm, with calm winds. Saturday is a different story.

WEATHER AWARE Saturday 8 AM-Noon: An MCS (A long track line of showers and storms) will kick out Friday across the Southern Plains and move into the region with significant winds and torrential rainfall.

More details will follow. This system moves from the northwest towards the south and east.

Severe weather is possible late morning southwest of Columbus, across Barbour and Pike Counties.

Easter Sunday will start out partly cloudy, with the mid-70s. The afternoon weather will become unstable, with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region ahead of a cold front.

Monday secondary front enters with clouds and more showers throughout the day. We will dry out until the end of next week.