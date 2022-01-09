We Will Be WEATHER AWARE This Afternoon and Evening!

Sunday is starting out with mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures mainly in the 50s across the area. A warm front will lift northward throughout the day, helping our highs get up to near 70 degrees. Couple that with an approaching cold front, and the stage is set for some showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some of those could be strong to severe.

The WRBL First Alert Weather Team will be WEATHER AWARE from 2pm for our Central Alabama counties, to 11pm tonight, which is when the main line out ahead of the cold front, should be exiting our viewing area to the South. The primary threat will come from damaging wind gusts, but there is also a threat of a spin up tornado, some small hail, and localized flooding. Those threats are very low, but not zero. The cold front sweeps through in the overnight tonight, giving way to cloudy skies and lows in the mid 40s.

On Monday, the clouds will clear out and the sunshine will return in full force, although it will be a bit cooler the first half of the week through Wednesday, with highs only getting into the mid 50s, and overnight lows dipping down into the upper 20 to low 30s, both below average for this time of the year.

The second half of the work week will be more seasonal with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s. The chance for rain unfortunately, looks to return by the weekend..

Stay tuned for the latest on today’s severe weather threats and any changes to timing.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have great Sunday! Brian