After some early morning fog, we’ve got partly to mostly cloudy conditions this morning with temperatures mostly in the 60s. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. And today we do have just a marginal risk, or 1 out of 5, for the possiblity of some strong to severe storms.

We have a stationary front that will be lifting northward thoughout the day. Pretty much anywhere south of this front will have a chance for some strong to severe storms. Now, we don’t expect widespread severe but some of the storms could reach severe limits. The primary threats today will be small hail and damaging wind gusts.

As far as timing goes, we could see a shower or two before 2pm, but afterwards the chance for storms goes up thanks to that daytime heating. 3pm, it looks like a batch of storms moves into the area. 4pm, it’s pretty much right on top of us. Then by 6pm, the heavier stuff looks to be to our east and south. But, keep the umbrellas close by because we still will have a chance for showers through the evening into the overnight hours. But as far as the severe weather threat, that window is from 2pm to 8pm at the latest.

Monday morning the front is nearby with some wrap around moisture kicking off some showers behind it, so it could be a little wet getting the kids to school in the morning. But, by the afternoon, things are looking much better as most of the clouds are exiting out and by the evening into the overnight a 2nd front swings through to help clear out any clouds left over.

Once we get this system out of here tomorrow, things look pretty good through the next 7 days. We will cool off a little initially, but it will be short-lived as we warm up by next weekend with highs in the mid 80s. The good news is, as right now next weekend looks dry.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great day! Brian