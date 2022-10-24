Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- We are WEATHER AWARE Tuesday evening as a line of storms will move through the area late Tuesday evening and into the overnight.

Tuesday morning will be dry with mostly clear skies, but we will see our cloud cover increase throughout the day ahead of the cold front moving through later that evening.

As this cold front pushes through the region we will see storms moving through the area, some of which may be severe.

The primary threats as this system moves through are strong wind gusts of up to 40 mph, small hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

The stronger storms will be in Mississippi and into Alabama, with a slight risk of severe weather issued for these areas tomorrow evening.

As the cold front tracks farther eastward, these storms will begin to weaken, so a marginal risk of severe weather is in place for the News 3 viewing area.

After this cold front moves through, we will see slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday with readings dipping into the lower 70s. However, conditions will quickly warm back up into the upper 70s by Thursday.

This weekend could bring another chance of rain, as a system moves through Sunday afternoon into Monday. This rain will, once again, cool temperatures back into the lower 70s for the start of next week.