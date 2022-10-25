PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- We are WEATHER AWARE tonight with a line of strong storms beginning to move into the News 3 area by 9PM ET. These storms will move out of the area by 2AM ET.

A few of these storms will have the potential for strong damaging winds, small hail, and even an isolated tornado is possible. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy rain will be embedded along the line.

Once this front moves through, conditions will remain breezy throughout Wednesday and into Thursday with wind gusts of up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will cool slightly, thanks to this cool front moving through this evening, into the lower 70s on Wednesday with morning lows Thursday dipping into the 40s.

However, temperatures will quickly rebound into the mid-70s with morning lows warming back into the 50s by Friday.

Our next system will move through at the beginning of next week and will bring our next chance of rain. This system will bring showers Sunday through Monday.