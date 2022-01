Sunday is starting out with mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures mainly in the 50s across the area. A warm front will lift northward throughout the day, helping our highs get up to near 70 degrees. Couple that with an approaching cold front, and the stage is set for some showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some of those could be strong to severe.

The WRBL First Alert Weather Team will be WEATHER AWARE from 2pm for our Central Alabama counties, to 11pm tonight, which is when the main line out ahead of the cold front, should be exiting our viewing area to the South. The primary threat will come from damaging wind gusts, but there is also a threat of a spin up tornado, some small hail, and localized flooding. Those threats are very low, but not zero. The cold front sweeps through in the overnight tonight, giving way to cloudy skies and lows in the mid 40s.