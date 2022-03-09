COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-All clear as storms have moved out of the News 3 viewing area, a few stray showers and sprinkles will be possible this afternoon and evening.

A cold front will continue to slide through the area but temperatures will remain seasonable. This front will stall out to our southeast and will keep showers and some rumbles of thunder in the forecast starting again Thursday morning during the commute.

Weather Aware Friday PM through Saturday AM: A stronger cold front will pull through late Friday night into Saturday morning. This front will have a stronger push of cold air and more energy. A slight risk of severe weather possible with gusty winds, heavy rain and the chance for an isolated tornado.

Behind this front, expect temperatures to drop into the upper 40s for daytime highs. A strong wind out of the northwest will make it feel like the 30s so bundle up.