PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- WEATHER AWARE: 10:30 Update: At this time we are struggling to form any thunderstorms. Good shear is left ahead coming into Barbour County well ahead of the front and some light convective showers with storms.

This is why we will continue at the lower marginal risk for any severe storms. BUT…We still have to watch closely as this front exits the region.

The air in the higher altitudes combined with warm air has choked off most of the energy at this time. So far, mainly embedded heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms are forming southwest and east of Columbus, for the Marginal Risk.

The remainder of this energy should be out of the region by 2 AM ET.