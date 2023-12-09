Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-Time Change-Weather Aware #2 /3:30 AM-6::30 AM (Eastern Time)

Sunday morning WEATHER AWARE: The latest track will lift and drape across east Alabama and west central Georgia starting around 3:30 ET/ 2:30 CT…Exiting 6:30 ET/5:30 CT…

The main threat as this storm weakens will be damaging wind. A low-end tornado risk. This storm is much stronger than last week’s storm system. We have a lot of instability and heat ahead of this storm complex.

*Just because our threat level is 1 out of 5 (confidence level) we still have the set-up, and it is likely based on conditions outside this threat may become 2 of of 3 (confidence level) overnight.