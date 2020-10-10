WEATHER AWARE: This afternoon 3/2CT from Delta’s outer bands

WEATHER AWARE SATURDAY: Saturday becomes quite interesting because Delta is over land. At this point, the circumference of the storm is wider than Laura and Sally. The outer bands will have enough energy because of the warming in the morning, which could create isolated rotating convective showers and YES the potential of a few towering storms well ahead of the strong outer band.

3PM/2CT- Early Sunday Overnight (Subject to change): We need to be hyper Weather Aware across East Central Alabama starting at 2o’clock central time three eastern, which may continue all the way through our West Central Georgia Counties through the remainder of Saturday evening.

Sunday through next week: We expect any disruptive energy at this point to have been lifted out of the region but there will be some scattered showers early Sunday before we clear-out next week, and a cool Canadian front will sweep the region clear of all this warm humid tropical air.  

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 69°
Showers early
Showers early 30% 81° 69°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 83° 72°

Sunday

79° / 68°
Showers
Showers 50% 79° 68°

Monday

86° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 86° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 60°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 87° 60°

Wednesday

85° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 85° 62°

Thursday

85° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 85° 61°

Trending Stories