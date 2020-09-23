Weather Aware Sept. 24-Late through Friday Early: The First Alert Weather team is preparing for a low-end severe weather set-up, as confidence increases with a surface low from post remnants of Beta. The primary hazards will be low-level shear and a warm front will add just enough lift and humidity to support a few elevated storms. These storms will have enough energy for damaging wind and a low risk for tornadoes, mainly across east-central Alabama around 8pmCT and then across west-central Georgia late Thursday through the early overnight Friday. Another disturbance lifts out of the Gulf into the southeast from a second front late Monday into Tuesday with a brief shot of showers and storms before we cool down heading into the first week of October, feeling cooler.
WEATHER AWARE Thursday: A few storms may become severe with damaging wind
by: Bob JeswaldPosted: / Updated: