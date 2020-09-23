WEATHER AWARE Thursday: A few storms may become severe with damaging wind

Top Stories

Weather Aware Sept. 24-Late through Friday Early: The First Alert Weather team is preparing for a low-end severe weather set-up, as confidence increases with a surface low from post remnants of Beta. The primary hazards will be low-level shear and a warm front will add just enough lift and humidity to support a few elevated storms.  These storms will have enough energy for damaging wind and a low risk for tornadoes, mainly across east-central Alabama around 8pmCT and then across west-central Georgia late Thursday through the early overnight Friday. Another disturbance lifts out of the Gulf into the southeast from a second front late Monday into Tuesday with a brief shot of showers and storms before we cool down heading into the first week of October, feeling cooler.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Chance of late night showers
Chance of late night showers 30% 80° 65°

Thursday

78° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 78° 70°

Friday

83° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 83° 66°

Saturday

84° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 66°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 85° 68°

Monday

85° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 85° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 82° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

66°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
66°

66°

8 AM
Showers
50%
66°

68°

9 AM
Showers
50%
68°

69°

10 AM
Showers
60%
69°

71°

11 AM
Showers
50%
71°

73°

12 PM
Rain
70%
73°

74°

1 PM
Showers
60%
74°

75°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
76°

76°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

