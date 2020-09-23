WEATHER AWARE Thursday: A few storms may become severe with damaging wind

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Trump announced Wednesday he will sign an executive order that would require medical care be given to babies who are born alive after failed abortion attempts.

“I will be signing the Born-Alive Executive Order to ensure that all precious babies born alive, no matter their circumstances, receive the medical care that they deserve. This is our sacrosanct moral duty,” said Trump in a pre-recorded video address during the 16th annual National Catholic Prayer Breakfast.