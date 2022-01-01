WEATHER AWARE Tonight Through Sunday Morning!

Saturday is not looking too bad as much of the activity will be off to our North and West, but later tonight into the first part of the day on Sunday, we will be Weather AWARE for the possibility of some severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado and some small hail.

Today, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Our record high for today is 78, so we have a chance to break that record set way back in 1952. We do have a chance for an isolated shower, but the main show arrives tonight and in the overnight hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of our area in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather, with our Northern counties in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5). The greatest risk area, Northern Alabama, Northern Mississippi, and Northwest Georgia and much of Tennessee are under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5), and those areas could see not only severe thunderstorms, but a few tornadoes, several of which could be quite strong and/or long-tracked.

Locally, we will be watching closely to see if any storms pop up out ahead of the main line, because if anything can get going, those will pose the biggest threat for tornadoes. As we go through the overnight tonight, the line of storms seems to lose a bit of steam thanks to the lack of daytime heating, plus most of the discrete cells may merge with the main line, which would lessen our tornado threat a bit, although still not zero.

The front looks to clear the Chattahoochee Valley around the lunch hour, and that will end our severe weather threat completely. There will be some showers behind the front for the rest of Sunday, so keep the umbrellas around.

Monday morning, the clouds clear out and by Monday afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine, although it will be much cooler with highs only reaching the low 50s! The temperatures remain seasonal the rest of the week with our next chance for rain coming in Thursday.

Stay tuned to WRBL News 3 for the latest updates on the severe weather!