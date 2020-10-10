WEATHER AWARE: Tornado Watch this afternoon now until 8/7CT from Delta’s outer bands LIVE ON Facebook

Live now on Facebook



WEATHER AWARE SATURDAY: Saturday becomes quite interesting because Delta is over land. At this point, the circumference of the storm is wider than Laura and Sally. The outer bands will have enough energy because of the warming in the morning, which could create isolated rotating convective showers and YES the potential of a few towering storms well ahead of the strong outer band.

3PM/2CT- Early Sunday Overnight (Subject to change): We need to be hyper Weather Aware across East Central Alabama starting at 2o’clock central time three eastern, which may continue all the way through our West Central Georgia Counties through the remainder of Saturday evening.

Sunday through next week: We expect any disruptive energy at this point to have been lifted out of the region but there will be some scattered showers early Sunday before we clear-out next week, and a cool Canadian front will sweep the region clear of all this warm humid tropical air.