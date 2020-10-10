WEATHER AWARE: Tornado Watch this afternoon now until 8/7CT from Delta’s outer bands LIVE ON Facebook

WEATHER AWARE SATURDAY: Saturday becomes quite interesting because Delta is over land. At this point, the circumference of the storm is wider than Laura and Sally. The outer bands will have enough energy because of the warming in the morning, which could create isolated rotating convective showers and YES the potential of a few towering storms well ahead of the strong outer band.

3PM/2CT- Early Sunday Overnight (Subject to change): We need to be hyper Weather Aware across East Central Alabama starting at 2o’clock central time three eastern, which may continue all the way through our West Central Georgia Counties through the remainder of Saturday evening.

Sunday through next week: We expect any disruptive energy at this point to have been lifted out of the region but there will be some scattered showers early Sunday before we clear-out next week, and a cool Canadian front will sweep the region clear of all this warm humid tropical air.  

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

81° / 71°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 90%

Sunday

77° / 67°
Showers
Showers 50%

Monday

85° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20%

Tuesday

85° / 59°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10%

Wednesday

85° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 10%

Thursday

85° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10%

Friday

71° / 48°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10%

76°

7 PM
Showers
70%
76°

75°

8 PM
Rain/Thunder
100%
75°

75°

9 PM
Showers
60%
75°

75°

10 PM
Showers
40%
75°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

12 AM
Showers
50%
74°

74°

1 AM
Rain/Thunder
60%
74°

74°

2 AM
Showers
50%
74°

73°

3 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

4 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

6 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

7 AM
Showers
50%
73°

72°

8 AM
Showers
50%
72°

72°

9 AM
Showers
50%
72°

73°

10 AM
Showers
50%
73°

75°

11 AM
Showers
60%
75°

75°

12 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

1 PM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

2 PM
Few Showers
30%
76°

76°

3 PM
Showers
50%
76°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

