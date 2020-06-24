Weather pattern remains unsettled but not as active this weekend

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

So far so good for the rest of our Wednesday night…Albeit the storms we are tracking are strong to severe, we haven’t yet had any reports of damage. We still can’t rule out the possibility of a few in more populated areas creating an issue, so we are glued to the radar, until this passes. We still have a few more hours before they lift out of the region.

The front and the surface low off towards the west is positioned in an area where wave after wave ripples through the region and this is what elevates these storms each afternoon, with combined heat and humidity. So Thursday we can expect to see a similar set-up.

We are looking good for Broadway Market Days, reported by Tracey Flowers Green, Director of Communications and Events of “Always Uptown.” Saturday and Sunday afternoon there will still be a few pop-up storms but not as much coverage and a bit hotter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories