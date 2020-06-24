Weather pattern remains unsettled but not as active this weekend

So far so good for the rest of our Wednesday night…Albeit the storms we are tracking are strong to severe, we haven’t yet had any reports of damage. We still can’t rule out the possibility of a few in more populated areas creating an issue, so we are glued to the radar, until this passes. We still have a few more hours before they lift out of the region.

The front and the surface low off towards the west is positioned in an area where wave after wave ripples through the region and this is what elevates these storms each afternoon, with combined heat and humidity. So Thursday we can expect to see a similar set-up.

We are looking good for Broadway Market Days, reported by Tracey Flowers Green, Director of Communications and Events of “Always Uptown.” Saturday and Sunday afternoon there will still be a few pop-up storms but not as much coverage and a bit hotter.