Weekend airport travel could break pandemic record

The number of people passing through security at U.S. airports this holiday weekend could set a new pandemic record.

It’s a glimmer of hope for an air travel industry that’s still struggling.

However, air travel is still a fraction of what it was a year ago. But the TSA thinks the number of people passing through security at America’s airports will break a new record of the pandemic over the holiday weekend.

The high point on Thursday was ten times the low point seen back in April.

The TSA thinks 900,000 people will have flown on Friday.

But that official number will not be out until Tuesday.

Those who are flying are facing an entirely new experience.

Here at security you’re being asked to put everything from your pockets and put everything into your bag bypassing those trays—in order to reduce touch points.

TSA employees are blocked by acrylic shields.

The goal there is to protect you but also workers.

About 1,800 of them have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Another way to keep up social distance is being tested here for the first time at Reagan National Airport.

A new machine will scans your ID and also your face to prove that it’s really you.

You have to briefly drop your mask in order for that to happen.

Airlines are mandating masks starting at check in all the way to your flight.

Delta says it has banned 270 passengers for refusing to wear one.

That averages out to three a day since Delta’s policy went into place.