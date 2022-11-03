The end of our work week will be very pleasant thanks to an area of high pressure settling over the southeast. This will limit the clouds for Friday with only a few small clouds throughout the end of the week. Temperatures will continue to warm with readings reaching into the upper 70s and even lower 80s for some of our counties.

As our next system moves closer to our area Saturday, it is expected to fizzle out and lose strength as it crosses Mississippi and Alabama, leaving us with only the possibility of a stray shower Saturday and throughout the day on Sunday. Readings will reach into the lower 80s by Saturday. Morning lows will warm into the 60s Saturday and into the mid-60s Sunday.

Following Sunday’s system, conditions will clear up slightly with only a few fair-weather clouds for Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for Monday before cooling slightly into the upper 70s by Tuesday.

Wednesday will be our better chance of seeing some measurable rain as a tropical system moves in from the Atlantic. This system will only bring showers to our area throughout the day, with a few stray showers possible into Thursday and even Friday. This rain will cool temperatures into the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon, but we will see readings rebound into the mid-70s again by Friday.