COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- St. Francis Hospital welcomes its newest addition to its ENT (ear, nose, and throat) team!

Dr. Cecil Rhodes grew up in Columbus and has returned now to treat patients at St. Francis.

Dr. Rhodes discusses his new role on Wellness Wednesday during “News 3 Midday” with WRBL’s Greg Loyd. He also explains the ideal candidates for ENT treatments and how patients can benefit from ENT therapy.