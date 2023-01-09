COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Damar Hamlin’s injury during Monday Night Football shocked the nation. The Buffalo Bills safety was tackled by Cincinnati Bengals player, Tee Higgins, and suffered a cardiac arrest afterwards on the field.

The shocking incident has sent a wave of shock throughout the football community. Many are now considering the importance of being CPR certified and telling their loved ones what they mean to them.

One former professional football player, Ucambre Williams, shared the WRBL what Hamlin’s injury means to him. Williams played football for most of his life before most recently retiring from the Canadian Football League and returning home to Phenix City.

“Just seeing that situation is kind of like a reality check for a lot of guys that play football. We just realized what exactly we do, every weekend and we’re putting our lives on the line, essentially. I know it’s not comparable to fighting for your country and stuff like that but we’re still putting our bodies on the line and our lives on the line when we play this game to entertain,” said Williams.

He said it has been inspiring to see the support and loyalty the fans have shown Hamlin.

“It’s really showing us that the fans really care and that we have decent humans in this world that care about people’s livelihood, it’s been a blessing in disguise, almost. You never want to see anyone down like that and in that situation but it’s just putting everyone on Front St., football is more than just a game, it’s people’s lives at hands,” said Williams.

Hamlin’s cardiac incident has also emphasized the importance of being trained in Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in the case of an emergency. One local gym offers those trainings twice a month and requires that all staff members and coaches are certified.

WRBL spoke with Scott Balkcum, the Vice President of Operations of the YMCA of Columbus, and emphasized the importance of being certified both as a player and a coach.

“It is as important as knowing your place, it’s as important as knowing your teammates because any sport is a risk. Basketball, baseball, certainly football, as a collision sport, the others are more contact sports. In a collision sport, every single position on every single play is hitting and what you need to do is be safe first,” said Balkcum.

The CPR classes at the YMCA are offered twice a month and are open to the community.

Any information on CPR classes offered at the YMCA can be found at the YMCA website.