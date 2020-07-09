West Central Health District to begin appointment only COVID-19 testing

A sample is taken from a woman at a free COVID-19 testing site, provided by United Memorial Medical Center, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Mexican Consulate, in Houston. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas continue to surge. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars again and scaled back restaurant dining on Friday as cases climbed to record levels after the state embarked on one of America’s fastest reopenings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Beginning Monday, July 13, the West Central Health District will require all persons who want to be tested for COVID-19 to pre-register.

The move was prompted by what local health officials say is the extreme demand for testing. Positive COVID-19 cases in Muscogee County jumped from 2,344 on Wednesday to 2,438 today, an increase of 94 cases.

Although testing is available for anyone, the health department recommends testing for those who have been in direct contact with someone who has COVID-19 and have waited at least ten days since being exposed. They also recommend testing for those who are symptomatic.

“Our staff have been working overtime to accommodate our residents, and we must ensure their safety”, said Dr. Beverley Townsend, District Health Director. “Our team would like to ensure that all other public health services are still available to our residents.”

Residents may pre-register for appointments now at www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com and select an appointment time. Health officials say some locations in the West Central Health District are already filling up with testing appointments. All persons to be tested at Georgia health departments must be Georgia residents, but they do not have to be symptomatic.

Specimen collection is held Monday through Friday, from 7:00 am to 11:00 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Columbus Health Department, on 11th Avenue and Center Street. There is no charge for testing at any health department location.

Symptoms of COVID-19

Fever

Cough

Chills

Headache

Muscle Pain

Sore Throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea and Diarrhea

Shortness of Breath

Repeated Shaking with Chills

New Loss of Taste or Smell