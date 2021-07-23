Western wildfires bring smoke to our more stable forecast

Going into the weekend, were expecting the weather to be nice. With the arrival of a high-pressure system into the north Georgia area, were expecting mostly sunny conditions for Saturday, Sunday, and even going into Monday but were still expecting some stray afternoon showers in the afternoon.



To go along with the high-pressure system, were expecting the temperatures to gradually rise into the mid 90’s by Sunday afternoon. Keep an eye on the heat index values because they will lift into the upper 90’s and a few areas will have readings into lower 100’s.



One final thing to keep in mind going into the weekend is our current air quality. Due to the wildfires from the west, were currently experiencing some hazy conditions throughout the area and we could continue to see those conditions heading into the weekend. High pressure is strengthening, which enables soot and particulate matter to be trapped into the region.