Wet and rainy to clear out just in time for the Big Game, but big chill could follow

The same front we’ve been seeing since yesterday will lift back across Alabama and Georgia as a warm front. This means that rain will become more widespread heading into the late morning through daybreak on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, the sun will come back out just in time for the Big Game and will kick off the work week with a cold morning on Monday and a warmup in the afternoon and carry over into the work week. Despite some of the models, there’s disagreement on whether we’ll actually get an arctic chill the next weekend, so the First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the storms as cold air mixes into the front, bringing us a wet end to the work week.

There’s a possibility of some isolated showers starting on Tuesday, with Wednesday seeing some rain in the morning maybe, but scattered showers Thursday and Friday. A week from Sunday there’s also a chance that we could go from Big Game to Big Cold Snap as we could see temperatures dive down to single digits across the Southeast Region.

Because this is a slow-moving front, mild air will be trapped in through Wednesday, where readings could start to get into the upper 60s or even lower 70s across the Southeast. This is why we’re keeping a close eye on how fast the arctic air will mix behind the moist layer behind the front. This could possibly create a wintery mix.

As always, you can download our First Alert Weather App for iPhone or Android to stay up to date with the latest forecasts.