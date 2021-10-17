WHINSEC finishes Latino and Hispanic Heritage month with Mimi Woodson at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation wrapped up Hispanic Heritage Month with “Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope” on Oct. 15, 2021. The event brought together Fort Benning soldiers, Army civilians and family members to celebrate being Hispanic and the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the Army.

Colonel John Suggs, the Commandant of the WHINSEC, said the celebration was the 53rd celebration of Latino and Hispanic Heritage month at Fort Benning.

“It’s our opportunity to recognize the great melting pot of America and focus on the Hispanic culture. We do that with all the different cultures, this month is dedicated to the Hispanic culture,” said Colonel Suggs.

Currently, more than 16% of the U.S. Army consists of Hispanic American soldiers. Colonel Suggs also said Fort Benning celebrates the Hispanic culture along with all other cultures which is what makes the Army great.

District seven Columbus city council member, Mimi Woodson, was also honored at the event for her service to the Army and the City of Columbus.

“This is what I live for, to give hope, to empower people to believe in yourself,” said Woodson.

Woodson said she was excited to attend because of the theme and encouraged attendees to believe in themselves and God and anything will be possible. She said that without those beliefs she would not be as successful as she has been in her career.

She mentioned how important it is to celebrate the differences between Hispanics in the Army because despite wearing the same uniform, Hispanics often come from different backgrounds and cultures. She said it makes soldiers feel stronger when they are acknowledged for their cultures.