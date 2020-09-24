White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator says Alabama needs to extend safety measures to help decrease the spread of COVID-19

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx stopped by Auburn University to discuss what’s needed to continue decreasing the spread of COVID-19 on campus and throughout the state.

Dr. Birx says she’s traveled throughout the south speaking to state officials and members of colleges in the Southeastern Conference(SEC) about COVID-19 concerns. Auburn is the last SEC school on her tour and she says she’s confident in the safety measures put in place for this year’s football season opener.

She does encourage the university to make their message clear to any visitors coming to Auburn from out of town.

“It’s really important for the opposing team that you understand the epidemiology of what a team is coming from. I think many of you experienced what happened after Memorial Day where virus came in from elsewhere and really the people on vacation there was significant viral spread. It’s not only protecting the students here, but ensuring that everyone knows what the rules are,” Dr. Birx said.

While in Alabama, Dr. Birx met with Governor Kay Ivey. She says putting the Safer at Home order in place really helped to reduce the number of cases in Alabama.

“We really talked about the importance of keeping those mitigations strong through the fall to get through the fall together to ensure that people are immunized for the flu to really protect one another and keep the rates down to get the rates down even further. Alabama’s test positivity is really dropping, it’s really improving, but we’ve got to do even more,” Birx said.

That order is supposed to end in October 2nd, but Doctor Birx says she’d like to see it remain.