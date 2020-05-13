Whitewater Express is back in business

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- One local business that is at the heart of tourism here in Columbus, is opening its doors just in time for Memorial Day.

Whitewater Express has been open for 40 years, and for the first time they have been shut down for nearly a month and a half due to COVID-19, but things are changing for the better.

They are just a few weeks into the good news, and have already opened their zip line tours, and Saturday they will be officially opening up for rafting.

“Those who’ve come with us before remember the times you’ve gathered with a hundred other people for a safety talk, and then you’d get on a bus. The whole model is different now it’s small, so a family can come in groups of four or five. We’ve got our check in counters outside, and you’ll check in out doors, sign your waivers, and get on a van just with your family,” said Dan Gilbert President of Whitewater Express.

Gilbert tells News 3 that each set of equipment that will be used by each family, will be heavily sanitized.