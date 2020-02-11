Will post-impeachment business be smooth for lawmakers and the President?

WASHINGTON – Democrats and Republicans in Congress are trying to move forward now that Impeachment is behind them, getting back to work on the issues impacting American lives.

Maryland Congressman David Trone says there’s a desire between both parties to find common ground on issues like the rising costs of prescription drugs, and the opioid epidemic.

“Why are we paying 5 times more than you pay in Canada, than you pay in France? It doesn’t make any sense,” Trone stated about American prescription costs.

Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline says House Democrats are shifting their attention toward America’s infrastructure needs.

“Invest in roads, bridges, ports, transit systems to really rebuild in the infrastructure of America – will create 12 million good paying jobs,” said Cicilline.

But it remains to be seen just how far President Trump and Republicans in the Senate are willing to work with Democrats on these issues.

“They have been so focused on the impeachment hoax that thy haven’t been focused on anything else,” said President Trump.

President Trump says he’s ready to tackle drug prices and infrastructure but says he needs democratic votes.

“If there’s someone who’s going to do a deal in this environment, I’m confident the president would do that,” said Republican New York Congressman Tom Reed.

Reed says despite the tense political divisions, it’s time to show Americans that lawmakers can still do the people’s business in Washington.