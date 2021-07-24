William Darby, Huntsville police officer convicted of murder resigns from HPD

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On Friday, Huntsville Police Officer William Darby resigned more than two months after being convicted of murder.

Darby voluntarily resigned and was not fired, according to two Huntsville City Council members.

He was convicted for the murder of Jeffrey Parker, a suicidal man shot by Darby during a confrontation with police in 2018.

Following the murder, Darby was placed on administrative leave and then paid accrued leave.

Despite a jury finding him guilty of murder in May, Darby has remained on the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) payroll.

“William Darby should have been terminated by the Huntsville Police Department three years ago,” said Martin Weinberg, attorney for the family of Jeffrey Parker. “This issue of Darby continuing to get paid even after a murder conviction has been a bizarre and unnecessary distraction.”

“Darby being allowed to resign on his own terms rather than having been terminated is simply unacceptable,” Weinberg continued. “The Parker family is looking forward to proceeding in the civil case and with the goal of holding Darby and the City of Huntsville responsible for the death of Jeffrey Parker.”

Darby is set to be sentenced on August 20, 2021.

News 19 made several inquiries to the city of Huntsville and HPD and received no official response from either.