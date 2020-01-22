Winner announced in WRBL News 3 Columbus Airport Grammy Contest

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Congratulations to Janice Thorton! She won the News 3 Columbus Airport Grammy Contest.

Thorton won two round-trip airline tickets from Columbus, along with two tickets to attend music’s biggest night, the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards.

She and a lucky companion will see the show in-person this Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

“I am so excited to be going to L.A. to the Grammys, and I would like to thank WRBL and, especially the Columbus, Georgia airport,” said Thorton.

If you’re not lucky enough to attend the ceremony live, you’ve got the next-best seat in the house! The 62nd GRAMMY Awards airs Sunday night at 8 pm Eastern right here on WRBL News 3.