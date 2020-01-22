Winner announced in WRBL News 3 Columbus Airport Grammy Contest

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Congratulations to Janice Thorton! She won the News 3 Columbus Airport Grammy Contest.

Thorton won two round-trip airline tickets from Columbus, along with two tickets to attend music’s biggest night, the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards.

She and a lucky companion will see the show in-person this Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

“I am so excited to be going to L.A. to the Grammys, and I would like to thank WRBL and, especially the Columbus, Georgia airport,” said Thorton.

If you’re not lucky enough to attend the ceremony live, you’ve got the next-best seat in the house! The 62nd GRAMMY Awards airs Sunday night at 8 pm Eastern right here on WRBL News 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories