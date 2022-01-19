Winter Weather Forecast-Change for timing Friday-Saturday Overnight

A battle between cold air and above freezing at the surface will make all the difference in this forecast. Thursday’s weather and cold front may be on our side because the farther south into the Gulf this low travels it will not pull as much cold air at the surface but right now I’m seeing a mix of sleet freezing rain and just all rain throughout the day Friday.

Confidence is high for timing but not so much for what type of precipitation, so this is an hour-to-hour forecast with us meteorologists staying glued to this situation.

We will be Weather Aware when we can see the moving parts coming together or perhaps not and that may be the case, in our favor…Winter weather is an hour to hour forecast sometimes.