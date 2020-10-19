Woman attacked, killed by pack of dogs in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after she was attacked by a pack of dogs Monday.
According to WCSO, the woman was killed by the animals on Jagger Road. Some of the dogs have been captured by authorities.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
