COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A woman faces a vehicular homicide charge in the death of a motorcyclist.

Police testified that video surveillance shows 22-year-old Maddelyn Everton striking a biker on Moon Road back on November 26.

Police say it happened while Everton was making a left turn.

Police testified she tested positive for marijuana and say officers found 5.8 grams of weed in her car.

This morning, a Columbus judge set bond at $27,000 as her case proceeds to trial.