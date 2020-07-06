Women in business attire walk for change at the “100 Women of Power March”

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) The push for change continued in Columbus this evening as a group of women gathered downtown calling to end racial injustice.

The “100 Women of Power March” brought women from all races dressed in business attire. The march started from the RiverCenter where they walked through parts of downtown. A special dance performance was also given by the youth. News 3 spoke with the organizers who say the event serves as a powerful symbol that our nation will stand united.

“I think it’s important because we need to unify women a lot of times women have a hard time coming together, celebrating together so we wanted to organize something that could show that,” says Angel Adams, Organizer.

“We’re marching for change because of all of the police brutality and all of the killings we’re here to show our little mark from Columbus, Georgia and we’re here to put a small mark on a big perspective of things,” says Delontaye Taylor, Organizer.

Both of the organizers say they hope to have their next march soon focusing on the youth.