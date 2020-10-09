Workers say they are not being paid for work at local temporary hiring agency

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Folks in Columbus gathered outside a temporary hiring agency today saying they’re not getting paid.

Columbus police were on the scene where about thirty people gathered outside Integra Business Alternatives in downtown Columbus. The reason is because workers for the company allege they have not been paid. News 3 spoke with several people gathered outside.

“They haven’t got any checks and the checks they’re giving out ain’t getting cashed,” says William Seifert, a worker for Integra.

News 3 then asked if he has been paid any since working for the company.

“No, I have not been paid at all from this company,” says Seifert.

News 3 has made several attempts to contact Integra Business Solutions, both in Columbus and at their corporate office in Albany. We have not yet received a response.