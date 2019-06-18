WRBL marks Founder’s Day by building walls for Beauregard tornado victims’ new homes

Every year, Nexstar Media Group takes part in community projects for Founder’s Day of Caring, as a way to give back where it’s needed the most and volunteering.

This year, WRBL chose to work in Beauregard, a local community that faced unimaginable hardship only a few months ago. By partnering with the Fuller Center for Housing and Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard, we were able to help those in need and still recovering from the March 3 tornadoes.

Together, we built walls for new homes that residents in the area desperately needed. For WRBL’s Vice President and General Manager David Hart, the day was more than just a project.

“Today, I like to say we’re putting some sweat equity in,” Hart told the Fuller Center. ” “For them to come here now and reinforce that service that they provided that day by what they’re doing today says so much about the kind of people they are, and that goes for everybody at the station. You can’t put a value on it. It’s just phenomenal.”