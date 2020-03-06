WRBL News 3 congratulates Dr. Jean Keel as grand prize winner of the “Remarkable Women” contest

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- For several weeks, we have been telling you the story of four exceptional women in our community—a part of the “Remarkable Women” contest sponsored by WRBL’s parent company Nexstar.

People who noticed these outstanding ladies and their accomplishments sent their names to WRBL News 3 to nominate them for the contest.

The four finalists are women who make a huge impact through their daily selfless actions. They include Carolyn Wilson, Sam Shehane, Deborah McCord, and Dr. Jean Keel. We celebrate each and every one of them for all they do for their friends, neighbors, and complete strangers. Their selfless acts make our community a better place to live.

We are proud to announce Dr. Jean Keel is the “Remarkable Women” grand prize winner.

Dr. Keel wins an all-expenses paid trip to New York City to attend a taping of “The Mel Robbins Show.” That program airs at 9 am E/ 8 am C weekdays on WRBL News 3.

Dr. Keel devoted her life to serving her country and serving other veterans.

We brought Dr. Keel on “News 3 This Morning” on Friday, March 6, for the announcement.

All of us at WRBL News 3 and our parent company Nexstar congratulate Dr. Jean Keel, a truly remarkable woman!

We also want to remind everyone that March is Women’s History Month and March 8 is International Women’s Day. Remember to celebrate and congratulate the special women in your life.