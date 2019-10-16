WRBL News 3 is giving away tickets to the Greater Columbus Fair during “News 3 Midday” this week!

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The Greater Columbus Fair opens Thursday, October 17, and WRBL News 3 wants to give you and your family four free tickets!

We’re giving away a family four pack of tickets the rest of the week during “News 3 Midday” at 12 pm E/ 11 am C. During the newscast, Greg Loyd will announce a special News 3 contest line telephone number. If you are the third caller, Caller 3, then you win! It’s that’s easy.

Congratulations to our winner of Wednesday’s giveaway, Jacqueline Edwards, of Columbus!

