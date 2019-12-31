WRBL News 3 programming changes for New Year’s Eve, as CBS and WRBL present the “Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl”

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) We wanted to let you know about some changes to WRBL News 3’s programming schedule today due to CBS’s coverage of college football and the “Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl” which airs starting at 2 pm Eastern today. In that game, Florida State University takes on Arizona State University.

CBS will not show “Let’s Make a Deal” today; in its place today, WRBL will broadcast “The People’s Court” at 10 am/E.

At 11 am/E, “The Price as Right” will air in its usual spot, followed by “News 3 Midday” at 12 pm/E.

At 12:30 pm E, “Judge Mathis” will air. It’s followed by “The Andy Griffith Show” at 1:30 pm E.

Then, beginning at 2 pm/E, CBS and WRBL will bring you the “Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.” The game is scheduled to air until 6 pm/E, at which time our regular programming schedule should resume with “News 3 Evening Edition.”