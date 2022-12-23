FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Across the entire nation, people are honored and remembered the fallen men and women that have served our country.

All 50 states participated in Wreaths Across America Day as wreaths were laid in veterans’ cemeteries on Dec. 17.

The names of over 900 veterans were spoken aloud at Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery, getting salutes and wreaths placed on their graves.

It’s the fifth year the location was officially designated as being a part of the Wreaths Across America Initiative.

Volunteer, Betty Burns, says it’s remarkable to see hundreds of people dedicate their time to honor our fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We are very fortunate to have a wonderful group of people who understand what sacrifice and what it means to be in the military,” said Burns. “And what that military means, it is a way of life and it’s a way of life that exudes itself to your family. And there on.”

Burns has a special connection to Fort Benning – the installation’s cemetery serves as the final resting place for two of her late family members who were both Army officers during the Vietnam War.

And for Burns, she has a special reminder for people to consider when thinking of the military.

“My advice, if I’m allowed to give any advice, is always if you see a veteran or you think they’re a veteran,” said Burns. “Always thanked them, thanked them for their service. And it is one of the greatest gifts that you can give them, because for so many years, they’ve been forgotten.”

Some guests were in attendance to pay respects to their loved ones who have served. The youngest volunteer this year had a different reason for dedicating his Saturday to those who fallen in the line of duty.

“Well, both of my parents are veterans and other people in my family have been veterans and have served for the Army,” said Yearicks.

For Yearicks, he was raised knowing what the Army stands for: duty, respect and honor. He says, without a doubt, he wants to enlist in the Army when he’s older.

Congressman Bishop was also in attendance, reminding folks what Wreaths Across America Day represents nationwide – Remember fallen U.S. veterans, Honor those who serve, and Teach children the value of freedom.