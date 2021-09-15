Wynnton Elementary School will be on soft lockdown Thursday if Hilton Avenue standoff continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Wynnton Elementary School is addressing the possibility that a nearby standoff may not end before school hours begin on Thursday.

Early Wednesday morning a suspect barricaded himself in an apartment at Hilton Avenue Condominiums, leading to a standoff with police.

If the standoff is still going on Thursday morning, the school will operate on a soft lockdown throughout the day.

Additionally, special considerations will be in effect as students arrive at the school. The school is asking that any student who normally walks to school be transported to school instead.

The school will also allow extra time for students to get to class and asking that parents not line up early for morning drop off.

There will be no changes for bus riders.

School officials say they will be monitoring the situation closely and if the situation changes the school will send out updated communications.

The following release was sent out to parents from Wynnton Elementary School Wednesday afternoon:

Dear Parents,

The situation on Hilton Ave. with the Columbus Police Department is still ongoing. Unfortunately, we don’t know when this situation will end. Out of precaution, we want to let you know that if the situation remains ongoing in the morning, we will operate on soft lockdown throughout the day. Please also adhere to the following based on how your child arrives at school:

Walkers – We are asking that all walkers be transported to school.

Car Riders – Please do not line up early for drop off. We will allow extended time to get children into their classes.

Bus Riders – No changes to arrival.

Should the situation change, we will send out an updated communication. Again, we thank you for your cooperation during this time. Please reach out with any specific questions.

Have a good evening,

Mrs. Mumpower

Wynnton Elementary School