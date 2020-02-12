Yang announces he’s dropping out democratic presidential race

After disappointing results in both Iowa, and New Hampshire, Andrew Yang is suspending his 2020 presidential campaign.

Yang had hoped for a better result in Iowa a week ago, where his campaign invested millions.

The investment didn’t pan out; the democratic hopeful finished with just one percent support in the Iowa caucuses.

The 45-year old entrepreneur lacked the infrastructure and investment to fully compete in New Hampshire.

His political donations dried up after Iowa, causing him to lay off many campaign staffers.

Yang leaves the race, however, with a level of power in democratic politics that no one would have expected before he entered the contest.

Members of his so-called “Yang Gang” are devoted to the businessman, meaning Yang’s next moves will be closely watched.

And scores of top democratic operatives have said that the businessman could have a future role in democratic politics.