 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

‘Yeah, I’ll be there’: Saban says he’ll be back for LSU game, received IV treatment for COVID-19

Top Stories

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban meet in the center of the field before an NCAA college football game, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. For the first time in college football history, there will be two games matching teams of at least 8-0 on the same day, according to ESPN Facts and Info. In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, LSU and the Crimson Tide will play the first regular-season game matching AP Nos. 1 and 2 since 2011 _ when No. 1 LSU beat No. 2 Alabama 9-6 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be back to lead the Crimson Tide against the LSU Tigers this Saturday.

On his radio show with the voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide Eli Gold, Saban answered questions regarding his status for the game.

“Yeah, I’ll be there. I’m good, I think my time is up so I’m ready to get back into the swing of things,” Saban said. “I’m cleared tomorrow to travel with the team.”

Saban missed last week’s Iron Bowl against Auburn after testing positive for the virus. The Crimson Tide (8-0) defeated their rivals 42-13 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The head coach says he also had an IV plasma treatment last week that helped him get over his symptoms.

“I’ve had one of those IV deals, Wednesday morning of last week. The plasma treatment, whatever it’s called, really worked wonders,” he said. “Whatever was in this plasma deal, it knocked it all out in one day. I would certainly recommend that treatment to anybody who could get it.”

You can watch the full radio interview with Gold, ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi and Coach Saban down below.

The Crimson Tide takes on the Tigers (3-4) Saturday at 7 p.m. right here on CBS 42.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

61° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 61° 45°

Friday

65° / 39°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 100% 65° 39°

Saturday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 61° 37°

Sunday

58° / 42°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 58° 42°

Monday

56° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 56° 34°

Tuesday

55° / 34°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 55° 34°

Wednesday

60° / 35°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 60° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

49°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
49°

52°

9 AM
Showers
40%
52°

55°

10 AM
Showers
50%
55°

58°

11 AM
Showers
50%
58°

61°

12 PM
Rain
60%
61°

62°

1 PM
Light Rain
80%
62°

63°

2 PM
Rain
90%
63°

62°

3 PM
Rain
100%
62°

62°

4 PM
Rain
80%
62°

61°

5 PM
Light Rain
60%
61°

58°

6 PM
Showers
40%
58°

55°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
55°

53°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

48°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
48°

46°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

SEC Schedule

SEC Twitter

Don't Miss