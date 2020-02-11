YMCA President Mario Davis recovering after accidental shooting

The president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Columbus is expected to make a full recovery from an accidental shooting earlier this week.

Mario Davis was shot late Monday morning outside his Sears Woods home. Columbus police are still investigating, but Capt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick tells News 3 the shooting is believed to be accidental.

Davis remains at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus where he is recovering from the injuries.

He was injured when his gun accidentally discharged.

Mat Mize, who is chairman of the YMCA board, tells News 3 he spoke with Davis on Tuesday. Mize says the board is praying for a full recovery.

“He seemed good,” Mize said. “We look forward to having him back on the job.”

The 40-year-old Davis has held the YMCA’s top job since Jan. 1, 2018. Prior to taking over the top post at the YMCA, which has multiple branches throughout Columbus, Davis was a successful local banker.