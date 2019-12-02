You can be a ‘Holiday Hero’ for children in Columbus and Fort Benning

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) With the Christmas season now underway, News 3 is teaming up once again with our community partners for the Fourth annual Holiday Heroes campaign.

We’ll be at the McDonald’s on Macon Road between now and 6:30 pm Eastern tonight, Monday, December 2.

We’re collecting your donations of winter coats, hats, shoes and blankets for Valley Rescue Mission along with toys and gift cards for Santa’s Castle which serves our military families at Ft. Benning.

Today’s donation drive is sponsored by our community partner – Attorney Kenneth S. Nugent P.C.

