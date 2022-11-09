Alabama (WHNT) — Republican Young Boozer is expected to win re-election as Alabama Treasurer.

The state treasurer race pitted the incumbent Boozer against Libertarian Scott Hammond. No Democrats qualified for the race.

Governor Kay Ivey appointed Boozer to the post in 2021 to replace John McMillan, who left office to become executive director of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

He went up against Hammond, a Madison Native.

With 80 percent of precincts reporting at 10:15 p.m., Boozer led Hammond with 733,280 votes of 84.93 percent of the total vote. The Libertarian challenger had 130,066 votes or 15.07 percent.

Boozer, who worked in banking before entering public service, previously served as treasurer for the state from 2011 to 2019.