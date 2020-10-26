Your forecast for the week ahead includes some tropical trouble mid-week!

Monday and Tuesday don’t look too bad. We could see a passing shower Monday, but most of us will stay dry, especially on Tuesday. But Wednesday, we start to see some outer bands from Tropical Storm Zeta, and then the main portion of Zeta will pass off to our west late Wednesday into early Thursday, putting us on the east side of the system. We can expect some heavy rain and breezy conditions late Wednesday into early Thursday.

The good news is, Zeta moves by rather quickly. We’ll probably see some leftover moisture on Thursday afternoon providing us with still a chance of some showers, but overnight into Friday, a Cool Front will swing through. That should clear out the clouds and rain making for a pretty good day on Friday and Saturday for football and Halloween, although a few clouds return late Saturday. On Sunday, we will see more clouds return along with an isolated chance of showers.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a GREAT week!