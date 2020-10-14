Your forecast for the weekend is looking really nice!

Thursday we’ll see some a few clouds, but the majority of the clouds and rain showers stay to our east. Then Friday, we’ll have a Cold Front sweep through and provide us with a really nice weekend with slightly cooler temperatures.

Our next chance for rain looks to be Monday, but the showers will still be hard to come by. Looking further into your 7-Day Forecast, things look to stay mostly average for our highs and lows, with dry conditions.

Have a great Thursday, and thanks for watching WRBL News 3!