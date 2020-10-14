Your forecast for the weekend is looking really nice!

Thursday we’ll see some a few clouds, but the majority of the clouds and rain showers stay to our east. Then Friday, we’ll have a Cold Front sweep through and provide us with a really nice weekend with slightly cooler temperatures.

Our next chance for rain looks to be Monday, but the showers will still be hard to come by. Looking further into your 7-Day Forecast, things look to stay mostly average for our highs and lows, with dry conditions.

Have a great Thursday, and thanks for watching WRBL News 3!

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 84° 63°

Thursday

84° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 61°

Friday

79° / 53°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 79° 53°

Saturday

74° / 56°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 74° 56°

Sunday

78° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 78° 61°

Monday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 67°

Tuesday

83° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
0%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

64°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
64°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
79°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

Trending Stories